Holly Holm Explains Why She Changed Her Walkout Music in Singapore

Holly Holm favored a different approach in terms of her walk out music against Bethe Correia at UFC Singapore

Led Zepplin’s classic “Black Dog” was favored over Holm’s usual Celtic Dance track “The Landlord’s Walk”.

That night, Holm ended a disappointing three-fight skid with a third round knockout over Bethe Correia. There were some interesting reasons for Holm adopting a change in her walkout music, as she explained to Ariel Helwani on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour (via MMAFighting.com):

“I guess 2016 was kind of just a rough go of a year,” Holm said. “And I had three losses and I thought, you know, my dad goes ‘maybe you should just get a whole different [song].’ not that a song makes a difference, but let’s just have a new start, a new beginning. … Why not just pick a new walkout song and get a different thing going here?

“I started thinking, it was the first fight that both of my brothers haven’t been at in a long time and they’ve always been my biggest fan since I was young,” Holm said. “We always used to listen to Led Zeppelin on the way to school, Zeppelin or The Beastie Boys. So I thought you know what, I’m going to listen to some Led Zeppelin. It was the song we listened to get pumped up and go out and basically make a mess of things and cause some trouble.”

As for Holm’s next bout, which is set for the UFC 219 card on Dec. 30 against Cris Cyborg, Holm has yet to decide:

“I’m not sure what it will be for my next fight,” Holm said. “Maybe it will be the old one or maybe I won’t.”