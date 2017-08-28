Holly Holm Wants Cris Cyborg ‘If They Present The Contract’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Holly Holm
Image Credit: Getty Images

Holly Holm isn’t ruling out a bout with Cris Cyborg soon.

With no clear challengers in sight, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder Cris Cyborg has to look at 135-pounders. Holm, who is a former women’s bantamweight champion, isn’t backing down from Cyborg.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Holm said she’ll take the title fight if she’s offered it (via MMAMania.com):

“We’re waiting to see if it’s presented or not. It’s obviously something we are open to doing. We’ll see if it happens. I know she’s putting it out there that she’s calling me out, but that’s just social media and a lot of that I don’t get into. I am here to train and if the fight gets put together, I am going to be training to beat her. As far as that goes, I’m not saying no and saying that it has to be this day or that. If they present the contract, then let’s do it.”

