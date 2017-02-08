Holly Holm Will be ‘Proud’ to Make History at UFC 208

Holly Holm understands what is at stake Saturday when she faces Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208.

With a win, Holm will become the first female fighter in UFC history to win titles in multiple weight classes, and just the fourth overall, joining BJ Penn, Randy Couture and Conor McGregor.

“I will feel like I’ve done something that no other fighter has done and will be proud of it,” said the former boxing world champion. “But I always stretch for more. There will be other opportunities after that and I don’t want to feel like I’ve done it all.”

Holm has lost two in a row, falling to Miesha Tate for the bantamweight title via submission and dropping a bout to Valentina Shevchenko. The loss to Tate remains one close to Holm’s heart and on her mind.

“To get the belt back and to avenge the loss, those are two different fights. I’d love to avenge the loss,” she said. “Miesha understands that. She’s one of the pioneers of the sport. It’d be awesome to avenge that loss, but only if that person is into it. That makes it a pure fight.”