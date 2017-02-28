The drama surrounding the main event of UFC 208 is finally over, though it may not sit well with former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm. Holm, who lost a decision against Germaine de Randamie for the UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight title, was victim of not one but two separate incidents involving strikes after the bell. The shots were landed by de Randamie following the second, and then third, rounds.

In neither case did ref Todd Anderson – who had notably never served as referee in a major main event before – choose to take a point. The deduction of just a single point would have resulted in a draw on the scorecards. The late shots may have also changed the course of the fight, as Holm was clearly rocked by at least one of them.

However, the New York State Athletic Commission has denied the appeal Holm subsequently launched, according to a report by MMAFighting. In a statement to the site, a commission official said

After a review of the video footage of the bout, the New York State Athletic Commission determined that there was no clear error or violation of statute or rule by Referee Todd Anderson. Therefore, the scoring and outcome of the bout will not be modified.

Holm’s camp has stated they will pursue a rematch, something de Randamie has indicated she’s open to. However, looming in the distance is featherweight phenom Cris “Cyborg” Justino, who was recently granted a therapeutic use exemption stemming from a failed USADA drug test for a banned diuretic. With her TUE in place, Cyborg has been cleared to return to action, and is expected to challenge for the featherweight title next.