Holly Holm’s UFC 208 Workout Scrum: ‘All I Can See is Victory, There’s no Choice’

History will be made this Saturday night (Feb. 11).

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold its first event in Brooklyn, NY. To accompany the historic event will be a historic title bout. The inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title will be decided. Former women’s bantamweight ruler Holly Holm is vying for her second UFC title. Standing in her way is Germaine de Randamie.

Holm was on top of the world when she knocked out Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 back in Nov. 2015. “The Preacher’s Daughter” lost her championship to Miesha Tate four months later. She tried to get back in the win column against Valentina Shevchenko, but was outgunned in a unanimous decision defeat.

At her UFC 208 workout scrum (via MMAFighting), Holm said there is no option for her this weekend other than capturing gold:

“I’m also coming off two losses, so she (de Randamie) might be thinking, ‘I’ve got her when she’s down.’ But coming off of those losses I’m twice as motivated, twice as excited to get in there. All I can really see is victory, there’s no choice.”

Having suffered the first two losses of her career back-to-back, Holm hasn’t lost motivation to keep pushing new heights in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). She explained what keeps her going.