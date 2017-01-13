MMA Fugitive: Tom Duquesnoy Looking to World Glory in The UFC

MMA is banned in Duquesnoy’s homeland of France, however many expect “Fire Kid” to go all the way to the top of the world in the UFC.

While we await confirmation from the UFC that Duquesnoy has in fact signed on with the promotion, MMA News looks at the most promising fighter to emerge from Europe since fellow featherweight Conor McGregor.

“Fire Kid” was born and raised in Lens, France, and entered his MMA career as a 12 year old when his father enrolled him into a sambo class.This was proven to be a smart move, as Duquesnoy developed an obsession with boxing, wrestling, Muay Thai and MMA in general.

The Frenchman’s father, who supported him ardently from day one, then financially backed his son for 12 months in Paris as an 18 year old. The young fighter developed swiftly in MMA, eventually amassing a 7-1 amateur record prior to turning professional. Duquesnoy won championships in Belgium Beatdown and Killacam Promotion prior to signing with British MMA promotion BAMMA in 2013. The Jackson-Wink MMA fighter has only been defeated once, losing to UFC featherweight prospect Makwan Amirkhani in February 2013, and has a professional MMA record of 14-1.

Duquesnoy has run through all of his opponents since his loss in 2013, and is the first ever BAMMA two weight world champion. The man who fights at bantamweight and featherweight is the epitome of the ever-evolving MMA fighter, with a varied skill-set encompassing more than just the raw fundamentals required to enter the octagon. In 14 wins, 10 are KOs, with the remaining 4 coming via subs; 6 of the Lens native’s 14 wins have come in the first round.

Conjecture is that Duquesnoy will make his UFC debut sooner, rather than later. At just 23, Duquesnoy has time and an abundance talent on his side. What division he will enter the UFC ranks in is yet to be decided, but the vast wealth of talent in the existing ranks of bantamweight and featherweight are enough to test a man who many believe can go right to the top of the tree.

France’s ban of MMA will certainly come under more ridicule should Duquesnoy fulfil his potential, and become one of the world’s premier UFC stars. This could hopefully persuade France to overturn a ban on the sport, given that one of their sons has achieved a high profile in the world’s chief MMA promotion.