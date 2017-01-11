How About Tarec Saffiedine-Rafael Dos Anjos? Former Strikeforce Champ Extends Invite

MMA News
By on January 11, 2017

Tarec Saffiedine believes he is the perfect fighter to welcome Rafael dos Anjos to the welterweight division.

Saffiedine, a former Strikeforce welterweight champion, has struggled since making the move to the UFC. He has dropped back-to-back decisions to Dong Hyun Kim and Rick Story, and is just 1-3 over his last four and 2-3 with the promotion.

Dos Anjos won the UFC lightweight title vs. Anthony Pettis and defended it vs. Donald Cerrone before being knocked out by Eddie Alvarez. He lost a bout with Tony Ferguson last year and decided recently to make the move to 170 pounds.

