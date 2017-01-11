How About Tarec Saffiedine-Rafael Dos Anjos? Former Strikeforce Champ Extends Invite

Tarec Saffiedine believes he is the perfect fighter to welcome Rafael dos Anjos to the welterweight division.

@RdosAnjosMMA I hear you want to make a move to the WW division! Let's do it! #standupaffair #UFCLondon — Tarec Saffiedine (@tarecfighter) January 11, 2017

Saffiedine, a former Strikeforce welterweight champion, has struggled since making the move to the UFC. He has dropped back-to-back decisions to Dong Hyun Kim and Rick Story, and is just 1-3 over his last four and 2-3 with the promotion.

Dos Anjos won the UFC lightweight title vs. Anthony Pettis and defended it vs. Donald Cerrone before being knocked out by Eddie Alvarez. He lost a bout with Tony Ferguson last year and decided recently to make the move to 170 pounds.