How the WWE Should Book Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey (Editorial)

It has already been discussed by a handful of fighters and other members of the media, but how the WWE books Ronda Rousey over these next several months will be interesting to watch unfold.

Rousey made her official WWE appearance at Sunday night’s Royal Rumble card in Philadelphia, stepping inside the ring with Raw and Smackdown champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, along with Asuka – who had just captured the first-ever all-female Royal Rumble.

Upon making that walk down the ring, complete with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s jacket and her customary theme music, Rousey pointed to the WrestleMania sign. She then attempted to shake hands with Asuka, who declined the invitation.

Rousey was embraced by the Philly crowd inside the Wells Fargo Center, snapping pictures and talking with fans as she exited.

Now, the goal of the WWE is to build Rousey into a star.

The push to bring women fighters into the main event started before signing Rousey, but things will only be amplified now in that decision. She was the one who brought female MMA into the spotlight, appearing in several events that generated over a million pay-per-view buys.

Rousey quickly transcended the sport, landing herself in some movies – a career that will continue as she begins work in the WWE.

How will the WWE get fans to embrace Rousey? Will they make her a juggernaut like fellow former UFC champion Brock Lesnar who just comes in and dominates? Based on her real life past in the UFC, that would make the most sense.

Rousey became known for her ability to lock in her patented armbar in mere minutes, finishing top contenders such as Cat Zingano, Liz Carmouche, Bethe Correia, Sara McMann and Alexis Davis.

Putting someone like Rousey into action in a big-time match at WrestleMania later this year is the likely course. But will someone like Flair or Bliss be willing to “do the job” quickly to the former UFC champion?

Only time will tell.