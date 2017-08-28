Irish Lads Snuck Into Seats Worth $240,000 at Mayweather vs McGregor

Adam Haynes
Three Irish guys managed to sneak past security into premium seats going at $80,000 each to watch Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas

The incredible story was shared to Irish website Joe.ie by one of the group, Brían Grace, who managed to pull off a superb feat:

“I was caught in the toilets trying to open an air-vent. I wasn’t arrested or anything, but they did take my picture, so I thought they was me done for the fight, too.”

“There were two different security checkpoints. The first one was metal detectors and sniffer dogs. I hung around for a bit and then I noticed that Conor’s family – not his close family, maybe his extended family, like his cousins or something – they all turned up. I was well dressed, so I just walked in with them, and there was so many of them that it wasn’t a problem.”

“Then I got to the second security check-point, and there was no way of getting passed without a ticket, plus I think Conor’s family had noticed me so I just kind of separated myself from them.”

“I was walking around a bit and I noticed this ladder just lying there by a door, so I picked it up and walked in, no security pass or anything, just straight through this door. Then I put the ladder down, found my mates inside and we played the waiting game.”

“We asked around and someone said that those seats were going for $80,000 each, so we waiting for security to leave the area and we just went for it.”

“We all managed to get back-stage after the fight, and we got to meet Gerard Butler and Wesley Snipes. Didn’t get to meet Conor himself, though.”

