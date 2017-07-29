How to Watch UFC 214: Betting Odds, Live Stream Info & Results

UFC 214 is widely considered the most stacked card of 2017.

BETTING ODDS

Tonight (July 29), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heads to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the main event, Jon Jones will challenge Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title. According to Bovada, Jones is the favorite at -270. Cormier is a +210 underdog.

In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title against Demian Maia. The champion is favored to win at -210. Maia isn’t far behind at +165. The third title bout features Cris Cyborg (-1100) and Tonya Evinger (+650). They’ll compete for the vacant women’s featherweight title.

The other two main card fights are down to the wire. Jimi Manuwa sits as a slight -185 favorite over Volkan Oezdemir (+150). The gap narrows even more with Robbie Lawler’s bout with Donald Cerrone. Lawler is the -160 favorite, while Cerrone creeps up at +130.

LIVE STREAM INFO

Tonight’s main card will air live on pay-per-view for $59.99. If ordering through your cable or satellite provider isn’t your style, you can order the live stream on YouTube. The price remains the same if you live in the United States.

The preliminary portion of UFC 214 will air live on UFC Fight Pass and FXX. The UFC Fight Pass stream begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The FXX broadcast airs live at 8 p.m. ET. If you’d prefer to watch the prelims on your laptop or PC, you can watch the televised portion of FXX Now.

RESULTS

