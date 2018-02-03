Hufnagle And Robsinson Headline HFC 36 ***LIVE RESULTS***

Hoosier Fight Club returns later tonight at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Indiana with another stacked card for HFC 36. Headlined by Tyler “Spider Monkey” Hufnagle (4-1) against Michael “Man Of Steel” Robinson in a Middleweight bout.

Hoosier Fight Club is one of the premier organizations in the Midwest and is under the Alliance MMA umbrella. HFC has produced UFC stars such as Neil Magny, Felice Herrig, and many more.

This is HFC’s first event in 2018 and is SOLD OUT. Below you can see the full card and make sure to stick with MMANews.com throughout the night as our very own Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens will be LIVE for the event. Bringing you instant analysis, interviews, and results.

HFC 36

February 3, 2018-Blue Chip Casino

Fight #1

Amateur (3-3 minute rounds) @ 155

Nick Friedrich vs Brandon White

Rnd 1:

After an early echange white shoves Friedrich to the ground and gets on top. Friedrich goes for a leg lock, but White ends up in side mount. White utilizes his size and gets full mount. White unable to do much and Friedrich temporarily sneaks out the back, but White again ends up in side mount. Very little damage done on top, but White controlled the round.

Unofficial: 10-9 Brandon White

Rnd 2:

Friedrich trying to keep the distance with jabs and headkicks, but White lands a head kick of his own that seems to stun Friedrich. They end up back on the ground and White gets mount once again. After a coupe punches he secures the arm and Friedrich has no choice but to tap.

Official: Brandon White defeats Nick Friedrich via Armbar at :55 of Round 2

Fight #2

Amateur (3-3 minute rounds) @135

Claire Guthrie vs Micaela Rampage

Rnd 1:

They come out throwing and Rampage catches Guthrie with a couple of big right hands. Guthrie tries to get inside the much taller Rampage and gets swept. Rampage trying to utilize ground and pound but Guthrie sweeps and is now in full mount. Throwing punches in bunches from the top. Rampage is just covering. Guthrie works to the back and is going for a choke. Rampage is doing a good job of fighting it off. Lots of hand fighting. The horn sounds with Guthrie trying to finish. Guthrie has a cut under her right eye. Very close round.

Unofficial: 10-9 Claire Guthrie

Rnd 2:

Much more tentative start to the round. Trading leg kicks. Guthrie gets inside and has Rampage up against the fence. Both women fighting for position. Guthrie landing knees while going for the takedown. Rampage throws a nice hip toss but Guthrie utilizes the momentum to reverse it and end up on top with Rampage against the cage. Guthrie now has her in a crucifix position to end the round. Rampage may need a finish here going into the third and final round.

Unofficial: 10-9 Claire Guthrie

Rampage throws and lands a big right to start the round but Guthrie eats it. Throwing some nice counters of her own. Landing leg kicks as she pleases. Guthrie has Rampage back up against the cage working for underhooks or a single leg. Rampage looking for another toss. Guthrie gets underhooks and uses them to press Rampage against the cage and maintain control. Guthrie goes for a double leg and Rampage has a guillotine attempt momentarily. The two split with 10 seconds left and start throwing bombs. Rampage catching Guthrie several times and there is the horn.

Unofficial: 10-9 Claire Guthrie

Unofficial: 30-27 Claire Guthrie

OFFICIAL DECISION: Claire Guthrie wins by Unanimous Decision 29-27, 29-28 (x2)

Fight #3

Amateur (3-3 minute rounds) @ 105

Linda Mihalec vs Kara Vislosky

Rnd 1:

They trade early. Trying to find distance. Linda gets an inside trip and ends up in Kara’s guard. Kara has a butterfly in to prevent Linda passing and is able to kick Linda off. After a scramble that momentarily had Linda on her back, they are back on their feet. Kara getting the better of the echanges at distance, but Linda keeps getting it in tight. They trade as the horn blows and ends a very cose first round.

Unofficial: Linda Mihalec 10-9

Rnd 2:

Kara comes out throwing and Linda is reaching a bit to get the fight in close. She continues to eat right hands for her troubles. Linda starts using her jab and changing levels and working the body a bit. Linda gets Kara back on the cage and they two keep working for position. They break and Kara lands a right. Linda gets it back against the cage and the two go back to working for position. Both women land big right hands. Linda lands a good body kick as the horn sounds.

Unofficial: Linda Mihalec 10-9

Rnd 3:

They are trading here in the third. Linda landing several body kicks and attempting overhand right, but Kara is landing some heavy straight rights. Linda gets in back against the cage but Kara is able to get the break. Linda working for a take down and gets it to the cage but Kara switches positions and gets the break. Nice overhead right from Linda and Kara is landing straight rights. A lot of action as the fight ends, but Kara landed the harder shots to end the fight.

Unofficial: 10-9 Kara Vislosky

Unofficial: Linda Mihalec win by Unanimous Decision over Kara Vislosky 29-28

Official Decision: Linda Mihalec win by Unanimous Decision over Kara Vislosky 29-28 (x3)

Fight #4

Amateur Titlefight (3-3minute rounds) @185

Julian Moore vs Devin Laseter

Fight #5

Professional (3-5 minute rounds) @135

Feroz Khan vs Chris Johnson

Fight #6

Professional (3-5 minute rounds) @145

Vlad Cerbadji vs Adam Ward

Fight #7

Professional (3-5 minute rounds) @155

Tim Cho vs Mike DeLaVega

Fight#8

Professional (3-5 minute rounds) @ 145

TJ Pettigrew vs Corey Jackson

Fight #9

Professional (3-5 minute rounds) @ 205

Pierre Walters vs James Shorter

Fight #10

Professional (3-5 minute rounds) @ 205

Marcus Govan vs John Troyer

Co-Main Event

Fight #11

Professional (3-5 minute rounds) @ 170

Josh Streacker vs Craig Fruth

Main Event

Fight #12

Professional (3-5 minute rounds) @ 185

Tyler Hufnagle vs Michael Robinson