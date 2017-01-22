Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Gina Carano & Others React to Tito Ortiz’s Bellator 170 Victory

Following his impressive first-round submission victory over Chael Sonnen in his retirement bout at Bellator 170 in Inglewood, California on Saturday night, UFC Hall Of Famer and all-around MMA legend Tito Ortiz is the talk of the town.

Ortiz defeated Sonnen via rear-naked choke submission at the 2:03 mark of the very first round in the main event of Saturday’s Bellator 170 event at The Forum, which aired live and free on Spike TV.

After his victory and retirement celebration inside the cage, Ortiz was the focus of many MMA fighters’ tweets and social media entires this week. Below are some of the reaction tweets from former fighters, current fighters and other MMA personalities.

Related News:

* What did UFC President Dana White think of Tito Ortiz’s Bellator 170 Win?

Congrats @titoortiz ,great victory,I still want to see u beat his ass real bad brother only love4U. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 22, 2017

Thank you Booother!!!!!!!! I hope I was able too fallow your foot steps in Entertainment! #FinalFight @Punishment99 https://t.co/7bakGQeIuf — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) January 22, 2017

"Congratulations @titoortiz ….. thank you for shutting his mouth! Timeless career no doubt #Bellator170 #hewasnext — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 22, 2017

My favorite thing about last night. SO MANY LEGENDS who built the sport treated right and appreciated in the same building @BellatorMMA ❤️TY — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) January 22, 2017

Congratulations @titoortiz. You're a champion. What a great way to round out your career. Continued success. God bless @DesWoodruff — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) January 22, 2017

That ringworm on Chael's left shoulder might be the most lethal thing Tito has ever fought fighting. #Bellator170 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) January 22, 2017

Just saw the highlights of @BellatorMMA congrats to mma legend @titoortiz on an amazing career. A hero of mine from the start. 🙏🏼 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 22, 2017

The #Bellator170 main event was more choreographed than a Brittany Spears music video. Shame really… It might have been a fun fight. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) January 22, 2017

Really happy for @titoortiz right now… What a legend man, thank you for all of your amazing battles! — David Rickels (@TheCaveman316) January 22, 2017

Congratulations on the victory and legendary career @titoortiz. Thank you for all the memories #Bellator170 @BellatorMMA — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) January 22, 2017

Good bye @titoortiz great way to go out. — Linton Vassell (@LDV_TheSwarm) January 22, 2017