Next up on the card is a featherweight bout between Martin Bravo and Humberto Bandenay. Check out how it went here:

Round 1:

This one doesn’t last very long, as Bandenay lands a knee to the chin of Bravo early on that ends it all right there.

Official Result: Humberto Bandenay def. Martin Bravo via R1 KO (knee, 0:26)