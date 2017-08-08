Humberto Bandenay Says Father Let Him Live His Dream Before Passing

Humberto Bandenay fought with a heavy heart going into UFC Fight Night 114.

Bandenay took on Martin Bravo inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Bandenay delivered a stunning 26-second knockout victory courtesy of a perfectly placed knee to the jaw of Bravo.

Before the fight, Bandenay’s father passed away. Speaking to the media, Bandenay explained how his father helped him live his dream before he passed away (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It was one or the other – go back to Peru and see him before he passed away, or live my dream away, (which was) also his dream. Because my dad said, ‘Go live your dream. Don’t come back.’ I have my dad in my heart, and he was today with me in my corner. He would be super proud of me. He’s my No. 1 fan, and this victory is for him.”