Humberto Bandenay Says Father Let Him Live His Dream Before Passing

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Humberto Bandenay
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Humberto Bandenay fought with a heavy heart going into UFC Fight Night 114.

Bandenay took on Martin Bravo inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Bandenay delivered a stunning 26-second knockout victory courtesy of a perfectly placed knee to the jaw of Bravo.

Before the fight, Bandenay’s father passed away. Speaking to the media, Bandenay explained how his father helped him live his dream before he passed away (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It was one or the other – go back to Peru and see him before he passed away, or live my dream away, (which was) also his dream. Because my dad said, ‘Go live your dream. Don’t come back.’ I have my dad in my heart, and he was today with me in my corner. He would be super proud of me. He’s my No. 1 fan, and this victory is for him.”

Latest MMA News

Humberto Bandenay

Humberto Bandenay Says Father Let Him Live His Dream Before Passing

0
Humberto Bandenay fought with a heavy heart going into UFC Fight Night 114. Bandenay took on Martin Bravo inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather: I Didn’t Like When McGregor Called us Monkeys

1
Floyd Mayweather is changing his tune on Conor McGregor's "racial" jokes. Mayweather is set to do battle against McGregor inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las...
Gina Mazany

Gina Mazany Talks Training With & Being Managed by Miesha Tate

0
Gina Mazany is expressing her satisfaction with Miesha Tate as her manager. Mazanay not only has Tate as a manager, but the two have trained...
video

Dana White Contender Series: Contracts Awarded to Michael Rodriguez, Alex Perez

0
Michael Rodriguez and Alex Perez became the latest fighters to earn contracts off Dana White's "Tuesday Night Contender Series." Rodriguez improved to 9-2 when he...
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw on Ray Borg: He’s Missed Weight For Half His UFC Career

0
T.J. Dillashaw's views of Ray Borg's title shot remain unchanged. On Sept. 9, Demetrious Johnson will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title against Borg....
Load more