“I am not thinking about my retirement” – Yoel Romero

The UFC 225 open workouts took place tonight at the Chicago Theatre in downtown Chicago, IL. Middleweight Title Contender Yoel Romero decided not to work out due to some eye issues after his medicals, but he took time to sign autographs and answer questions from the fans. “I LUH YOU!” were shouted on a consistent basis and one fan even asked if Romero would consider fighting Daniel Cormier.

In the scrum Romero talked about the potential fight with Cormier, what he learned by going 5 rounds with Robert Whittaker, why he doesn’t understand all of the weight concern, and his thoughts on the future.