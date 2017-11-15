‘I don’t know what he is talking about’ Jimmie Rivera On Marlon Moraes Call Out

Over the weekend Marlon Moraes was able to get his first UFC victory when he defeated John Dodson by Split Decision. The fight was extremely close, but it was more about what Moraes had to say in his post fight speech that had people talking.

Moraes called out one Jimmie Rivera who is a top contender at Bantamweight and currently without a fight due to this. After the win Moraes gives a passionate speech about how he wants Rivera at 219 and mentions that they have a past. Not a request. More of a statement.

I contacted both Rivera and Moraes and tried to get to the bottom of the “beef”. This was the response from both men.

Rivera:

“I don’t know what he is talking about. I didn’t understand him in the post Fight interview. Just heard my name. He has to get in line he isn’t the only person that wants to fight me right now. Still waiting on the UFC to get back with options haven’t heard a thing yet”

When asked about who he would fight if he had a choice

“I hope for TJ if him and (Demetrious) Johnson aren’t fighting.”

Moraes:

“Saw Cruz hurt, so that’s a fight I want and I know he picks fights so I don’t know what’s going to happen. We will see. If they offer, I’m down!”

So much for clarity. Is the beef real or just manufactured to get a big fight? We will have to wait and see.

As for 219 things are up in the air right now. As both men alluded, anything is possible in terms of potential match-ups. I can definitely think of worse things then a match up between these two men.

