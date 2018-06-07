“I like the earlier weigh-ins.” Robert Whittaker

The UFC 225 open workouts took place tonight at the Chicago Theatre in downtown Chicago, IL. All other fighters seemed to go through the motions, if they even worked out at all. Champion Robert Whittaker would have none of that. Going through the longest and hardest workout by far.

In the scrum Whittaker talks about what went through his mind during his last fight, what he is able to take away from the previous fight, his previous comments on not fighting Romero if he missed weight, and his thoughts on the current status of the Middleweight Division.