Ian Entwistle Retires Following Last Minute Cancellation of UFC London Bout

Following the short notice cancellation of his UFC London bout against Brett Johns, UFC bantamweight Ian Entwistle has announced his retirement. Entwistle announced the news via his Facebook page, noting that weight cutting had taken a major toll on his health. Prior to the cancellation of his bout Saturday, Entwistle had appeared at the early-morning weigh-ins looking extremely dehydrated and near the point of collapse.

Wrote Entwistle,

Won’t cut weight again given myself some health problems what I need to fix before I can move on with my life believe me we don’t understand the risks this is my retirement

Just 30 years of age, Entwistle finishes his professional MMA career with a record of 9–3. He went 1-2 in the UFC, and made his bantamweight debut in December 2014 with a heel hook submission of Anthony Birchak. It would prove to be his only UFC win. Missing all of 2015, Entwistle returned to action last year, only to be knocked out by Alejandro Pérez in April. Saturday’s bout against Johns, which had been switched to a catchweight after Entwistles’ weight cutting difficulties, was to be his first fight since the Pérez loss.

UFC London is not the first time Entwistle struggled to make weight. His bout with Rob Font at UFC 204 in Manchester was also called off after Entwistle took ill following a tough weight cut.