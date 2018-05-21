Ian McCall Announces His Retirement

Ian McCall is hanging up his gloves.

McCall’s last bout was a nine-second knockout loss to Kyoji Horiguchi at Rizin 10. It was the third straight loss for “Uncle Creepy.” McCall has decided that he’s done with active competition.

McCall made the announcement during today’s episode of “The MMA Hour:”

“I’m retiring finally. I think people have been waiting for this of a long time. I’m done, this sport has taken so much from me. I shouldn’t say taken. I’ve given this sport so much and sure I was the best in the world years ago … I’ve had a good run, it’s been fun but at the same time it’s over.”

“Uncle Creepy” leaves the sport of mixed martial arts with a record of 13-7-1. McCall is known for being a pioneer for flyweights in MMA. He captured the Tachi Palace Fights flyweight title and participated in the first UFC flyweight tournament. He’s nabbed two “Fight of the Night” bonuses and competed in the first UFC flyweight main event against Demetrious Johnson.

McCall started his career back in Aug. 2002. He got off to a hot start with a 6-0 record. He would go on to compete under World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC), TFP, UFC, and Rizin.

McCall has fought some high level MMA fighters in his career. He’s done battle with Dominick Cruz, “Mighty Mouse,” Joseph Benavidez, and John Lineker just to name a few. Many credit McCall for leading the way for smaller weight fighters. There was a time when the lowest weight class in the UFC was lightweight. Anything lower was often dismissed by fans. Today, fighters such as Rose Namajunas and “Mighty Mouse” are considered to be world class champions. MMANews.com sends our best wishes and congratulations to McCall following his retirement.

How do you think Ian McCall will be remembered?