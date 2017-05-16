Ian McCall Gives Anthony Johnson Career Advice: ‘Get a Lawyer’

Ian McCall’s advice for Anthony Johnson is short and to the point.

Johnson turned a lot of heads when he decided to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). Following his second-round submission loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210, “Rumble” announced he was retiring due to another career path.

That path was made a bit clearer during his talk with WWE’s interim Raw commentator Booker T. Johnson is hoping to get into the medical marijuana business.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight McCall heard of Johnson’s plans and he has some sound advice for the former light heavyweight bruiser (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Get a lawyer. Get a really, really good lawyer, and pay the yearly retainer fee. Pony up, because the rules change all the time. When the rules change like that, you can go to (expletive) prison.”

Johnson leaves MMA with a record of 22-6. Of those 22 victories, 16 came by way of knockout.