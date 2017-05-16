Ian McCall Gives Anthony Johnson Career Advice: ‘Get a Lawyer’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ian McCall
Image Credit: Esther Lin of MMAFighting.com

Ian McCall’s advice for Anthony Johnson is short and to the point.

Johnson turned a lot of heads when he decided to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). Following his second-round submission loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210, “Rumble” announced he was retiring due to another career path.

That path was made a bit clearer during his talk with WWE’s interim Raw commentator Booker T. Johnson is hoping to get into the medical marijuana business.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight McCall heard of Johnson’s plans and he has some sound advice for the former light heavyweight bruiser (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Get a lawyer. Get a really, really good lawyer, and pay the yearly retainer fee. Pony up, because the rules change all the time. When the rules change like that, you can go to (expletive) prison.”

Johnson leaves MMA with a record of 22-6. Of those 22 victories, 16 came by way of knockout.

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold Blasts Dana White, UFC President Responds

0
Luke Rockhold isn't thrilled with Dana White's recent comments. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder last competed against Michael Bisping back in...
Ian McCall

Ian McCall Gives Anthony Johnson Career Advice: ‘Get a Lawyer’

0
Ian McCall's advice for Anthony Johnson is short and to the point. Johnson turned a lot of heads when he decided to walk away from...
Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald Making Less Sponsorship Money, Wants Long-Term Gain

0
Rory MacDonald isn't making bank with sponsorship money, but it's all part of the plan. "Red King" is set to make his Bellator debut against...

UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee Secures Pair of New Bouts

0
Two more fights have been added to the upcoming UFC Fight Night 112 event, as Tim Means tackles Alex Garcia and Darrell Horcher squares...
video

Alexander Gustafsson Mauls Past Jimi Manuwa in This UFC Fight Night 109 Free Fight

0
Three years ago, Alexander Gustafsson headlined an event in his native country of Sweden against Jimi Manuwa. Next Sunday night, Gustafsson does the same against...
video

Christian Colombo-Damian Grabowski Removed From UFC Fight Night 109

0
It isn't often that both fighters in a planned bout come down with injuries, but that is the case ahead of UFC Fight Night...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa: ‘I’m in My Prime,’ Talks About Fighting at Different Weight

0
Jimi Manuwa is being benched. Manuwa could still earn a spot on the UFC 214 card as a replacement for either Daniel Cormier or...

Herb Dean Defends Decision in Dustin Poirier-Eddie Alvarez Fight

0
Hours removed from his decision at UFC 211, Herb Dean still believes the right call was made in the Dustin Poirier-Eddie Alvarez fight. In the...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Emotional Following UFC 211 Victory

0
UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk tries to keep her emotions in-check throughout fight-week. Saturday night after her flawless victory over Jessica Andrade at UFC 211,...
video

Jorge Masvidal Challenges Stephen Thompson For ‘Easy Money’

0
Jorge Masvidal has coined the term "Easy Money" when he goes out looking for challenges. Up next on his hit list is former UFC welterweight...
Load more