Ian McCall Has Request to be Released From UFC Contract Granted

Ian McCall is no longer a member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Following a bevy of health issues, McCall has decided to leave the UFC. “Uncle Creepy” revealed his request to be released has been granted. He made the announcement during today’s (Oct. 9) edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.”

McCall hadn’t competed under the UFC banner since Jan. 2015. He explained his plans now that he’s a free agent:

“I’m a free agent now. If I’m gonna fight, I want to fight for at least $100,000 — 50 and 50 is fine. I’m gonna take this, go to a different market and see if it works.”