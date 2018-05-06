Ian McCall on Loss to Kyoji Horiguchi: “It’s Really Embarrassing”

Ian McCall’s quick loss to Kyoji Horiguchi is a tough pill to swallow for “Uncle Creepy.”

At Rizin FF 10, McCall took on Horiguchi inside the Marine Messe Fukuoka in Fukuoka, Japan. McCall was finished in just nine seconds. He is now 0-2 under the Rizin banner and hasn’t won a bout since July 2014. Before entering Rizin, McCall had only been stopped once in his professional mixed martial arts career. He has been finished in both of his Rizin bouts in the first round.

After the fight, McCall said that while he wanted to go out on his shield, the loss was still deflating (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Well, I got punched real hard, and I got hit. Big deal. Let me fight. I came here to die, and I think I punched him once. I don’t know. I have to watch it again. It’s really embarrassing, so I don’t know. Truly sad.”

McCall has gone 0-3 in his last three outings. There was a time when “Uncle Creepy” gave Demetrious Johnson a run for his money. Their first bout ended in a draw and many believed McCall should’ve emerged victorious. He ended up losing the rematch with Johnson and has gone 2-4 after that.

In July, McCall will be 34 years old. With 21 fights under his belt and a record of 13-7-1, McCall may need to find a second wind fast. Illnesses and injuries have kept McCall from being active recently and many wonder how much it has taken its toll. Regardless, this isn’t what McCall envisioned when asking for his UFC release to sign with another promotion.

