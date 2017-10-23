Ian McCall on Signing With Rizin: Anyone Who Doubted me, F*ck You

Ian McCall has a message for his doubters and it isn’t a friendly one.

McCall recently asked for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) release. The request was granted and he quickly signed with Rizin Fighting Federation. “Uncle Creepy” already has his first fight booked for Dec. 29 against Manel Kape.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, McCall let loose:

“Anybody who doubted me, guess what? I win. (Expletive) you. If you’re going to talk (expletive) to me, at least make it in English so I can understand. Next time, at least try and kiss me or something, because that was weird and awkward. Even if you did knock me out, there’s no way you’d be able to (expletive) my girlfriend. She’s really hot, and you’re a slob. So you need to (expletive) relax.”