Ian McCall on UFC 208 Pullout: ‘I Ended up F*cking Throwing up’

Ian McCall has not competed since Jan. 2015.

“Uncle Creepy” has had fights canceled due to injuries, illnesses and personal matters. Not all of the cancellations were down to McCall’s ailments, but his UFC 208 bout was yanked due to his gastrointestinal issues.

McCall was set to meet Jarred Brooks inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. He was pulled the day of the event. “Uncle Creepy” recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast (via MMAFighting.com) to explain what went wrong:

“I’ve never made weight that easy in my entire career. You ask anybody, usually you stop drinking water 24 hours out from weigh-ins. I cut weight Thursday night and it was going so well that I had five glasses of ice water throughout the night. So then I figured I could eat a little bit. So I tried to eat a little bit of salad and I threw that up. But I figured that was just the dressing or something messing my stomach up. So I had at least a cup of almonds, about five cups of water, I cut the rest in the morning and then when I was trying to gain weight back my body wouldn’t. I couldn’t hold on to anything. I kept throwing up everything.”

Things didn’t get better for McCall the following morning. The No. 6 ranked flyweight said no matter where he went, the same result occurred:

“By the next morning, I had still only gained five pounds. Everything I tried to eat, I threw up. And I was throwing up in front of all the other fighters. Every single chance we ended up having to be in a group in public, I ended up f**king throwing up.”

There has been no word on when McCall will be cleared to compete again and if the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will look to reschedule his match-up with Brooks.