Ian McCall Released From The Hospital, May Undergo More Tests

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Gary A. Vasquez of USA TODAY Sports

The past couple of years have been disastrous for Ian McCall.

“Uncle Creepy” has had some of the worst luck ever seen in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). McCall hasn’t fought since Jan. 2015. That’s because McCall has had several fights fall through due to illnesses, injuries, or personal matters.

His last bout was a unanimous decision loss to John Lineker, so McCall hasn’t won a fight since July 2014. His most recent canceled bout was UFC 208. This past Saturday night (Feb. 11) McCall was supposed to meet Jarred Brooks inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

“Uncle Creepy” fell ill and pulled out of the bout the day of the event. He was taken to the hospital. He was said to have gastrointestinal issues, but Ariel Helwani says more tests are expected. Check out his tweet below:

Despite the inactivity, McCall sits at No. 6 on the UFC flyweight rankings. He is 2-3-1 inside the Octagon. McCall has had fights with Neil Seery, Ray Borg, Justin Scoggins, and Dustin Ortiz fall through. Not all of those bouts were on McCall’s part, as some of his opponents fell ill or had personal issues as well.

Stick with MMANews.com for more details on McCall’s situation as they become available.

LATEST NEWS

SBG Ireland’s Artem Lobov: “I Will Prove I Belong in Top Tier of UFC”

Adam Haynes -
0
Lobov is currently unranked in the UFC, yet is gearing up to face off against one of the featherweight division's biggest names. ‘The Russian Hammer’...

Stipe Miocic on JDS Rematch: ‘It Won’t be Like Last Time, I Want to...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Stipe Miocic is expecting a different fight when he defends his title against Junior dos Santos in a rematch at UFC 211. Their first encounter...

Referee Trainer Addresses de Randamie’s ‘Legal or Illegal Shots’ Debate

Adam Haynes -
0
UFC 208's main event saw the inaugural women’s featherweight title up for grabs in a controversial bout between Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm. Following the fight,...

Ian McCall Released From The Hospital, May Undergo More Tests

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
The past couple of years have been disastrous for Ian McCall. "Uncle Creepy" has had some of the worst luck ever seen in the Ultimate...

Dustin Poirier Provides Injury Update Following “Fight of the Night” Bout

Adam Haynes -
0
Poirier confirms via social media that he has not suffered any significant damage Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Dustin Poirier's bout with Jim Miller earned...