Ian McCall Released From The Hospital, May Undergo More Tests

The past couple of years have been disastrous for Ian McCall.

“Uncle Creepy” has had some of the worst luck ever seen in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). McCall hasn’t fought since Jan. 2015. That’s because McCall has had several fights fall through due to illnesses, injuries, or personal matters.

His last bout was a unanimous decision loss to John Lineker, so McCall hasn’t won a fight since July 2014. His most recent canceled bout was UFC 208. This past Saturday night (Feb. 11) McCall was supposed to meet Jarred Brooks inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

“Uncle Creepy” fell ill and pulled out of the bout the day of the event. He was taken to the hospital. He was said to have gastrointestinal issues, but Ariel Helwani says more tests are expected. Check out his tweet below:

Ian McCall has been released from the hospital, is hoping to return home tomorrow. No definitive word on what happened, more tests needed. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 13, 2017

Despite the inactivity, McCall sits at No. 6 on the UFC flyweight rankings. He is 2-3-1 inside the Octagon. McCall has had fights with Neil Seery, Ray Borg, Justin Scoggins, and Dustin Ortiz fall through. Not all of those bouts were on McCall’s part, as some of his opponents fell ill or had personal issues as well.

Stick with MMANews.com for more details on McCall’s situation as they become available.