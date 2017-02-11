Ian McCall Removed From UFC 208 Bout With Jarred Brooks Due to Illness

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Esther Lin of MMAFighting.com

No, this is not a joke.

Ian McCall was scheduled to face Jarred Brooks tonight (Feb. 11) at UFC 208 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Many fans and analysts joked about the fighters making weight and how the fight was actually going to happen.

Unfortunately, it’s not.

Champions.co first got word of McCall falling ill and being removed from the card. MMANews.com’s very own Tim Thompson reached out to Brooks to confirm the news:

This is a tough break for both competitors. McCall hasn’t competed since Jan. 2015. He’s had a number of fights fall through due to injuries, illnesses, and personal matters. This was supposed to be Brooks’ UFC debut and he was matched up with the No. 6 ranked flyweight in the promotion.

Brooks took to his Twitter account to respond to “Uncle Creepy’s” pullout. “The Monkey God” isn’t sympathetic:

The cause of McCall’s illness were gastrointestinal issues.

