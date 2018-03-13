Ido Portal Training for MMA Debut

Conor McGregor’s controversial movement coach, Ido Portal, is set to make his MMA debut. Portal gained some infamy in 2015 when videos of him training Conor McGregor in a park were revealed.

Leading up to his bout with McGregor at UFC 196, Nate Diaz famously referred to Conor and Portal’s training methods as “playing touch butt in the park”. During the pre-fight presser for UFC 196, Nate was communicating (in his own way) that his training partners are tougher than Conor’s when he said the following:

“I train with Nick [Diaz], Jake [Shields] and Gil [Melendez], top 10 MMA fighters and Joe Schilling, a top 10 kickboxer. Just all around top 10 guys and all I see is this guy in the park with that goofball with the ponytail.” – Diaz said before his first fight with McGregor.

Portal still has the ponytail.

I would like to announce that I am officially training for my first MMA bout!! pic.twitter.com/oce5BF8LKM — Ido Portal (@ido_portal_) March 12, 2018

Ido Portal: Movement Culture

While Portal’s methods are controversial, Conor McGregor is not the only fighter he trains. In the video below, Portal can be seen coaching Gunnar Nelson as well:

Videos on Portal’s YouTube channel also show him coaching Michael Page and several lesser known fighters.

Ido Portal Responds to Nate Diaz’s Criticisms

Following Nate Diaz’s public berating of him, Portal shot back at the Stockton-native with the following statement:

“So I still didn’t get it, Nate Diaz, first it’s you who were doing some movement training already back in the day but then it’s a shitty approach to take??

Which one is it?!

Well, mr Diaz is under a lot of pressure. I understand mistakes can happen.

Seriously, next time I’ll jump on stage with my pool noodle and smack some heads around.

Ido.”

Nate Diaz defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 196 via submission. Conor avenged the loss at UFC 202 via majority decision, however.

Portal hasn’t released any further comment regarding who he may be facing in his MMA debut or the promotion he will be fighting for.