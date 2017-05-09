Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Not Planning on Waiting Long For Title Shot

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would rather stay active than wait too long for a title opportunity.

Macfarlane has made a case for getting a shot at the inaugural Bellator flyweight title. Recently, the promotion signed a bevy of female 125-pound fighters that are sure to make some waves in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). One of those competitors is Valerie Letourneau.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Macfarlane said she wants to compete again long before the year is out:

“I haven’t heard anything directly from Bellator about when they’re going to be presenting the belt or who is going to be fighting for it. I make money when I fight. If they’re going to make me sit until like December or whatever to fight for the belt, then I’m going to have to ask them for another fight. I don’t want to wait that long.”

Macfarlane submitted Jessica Middleton last month to improve her record to 6-0. Of those six wins, five of them have been under the Bellator banner. Macfarlane feels she is the standard bearer of the female flyweights.

“Obviously I’m the leader of the division, but they just had a couple signings recently, and I just don’t see them automatically throwing one of their new signees into a title fight. I feel like they have to give them a fight first. I think they’re going to be fighting the other girls in the division at least once before they announce an opponent for the belt.”