Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Not Planning on Waiting Long For Title Shot

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would rather stay active than wait too long for a title opportunity.

Macfarlane has made a case for getting a shot at the inaugural Bellator flyweight title. Recently, the promotion signed a bevy of female 125-pound fighters that are sure to make some waves in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). One of those competitors is Valerie Letourneau.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Macfarlane said she wants to compete again long before the year is out:

“I haven’t heard anything directly from Bellator about when they’re going to be presenting the belt or who is going to be fighting for it. I make money when I fight. If they’re going to make me sit until like December or whatever to fight for the belt, then I’m going to have to ask them for another fight. I don’t want to wait that long.”

Macfarlane submitted Jessica Middleton last month to improve her record to 6-0. Of those six wins, five of them have been under the Bellator banner. Macfarlane feels she is the standard bearer of the female flyweights.

“Obviously I’m the leader of the division, but they just had a couple signings recently, and I just don’t see them automatically throwing one of their new signees into a title fight. I feel like they have to give them a fight first. I think they’re going to be fighting the other girls in the division at least once before they announce an opponent for the belt.”

Latest MMA News

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Not Planning on Waiting Long For Title Shot

0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would rather stay active than wait too long for a title opportunity. Macfarlane has made a case for getting a shot at the...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez: ‘I Want to be Involved in The Fights Everyone Wants to Watch’

0
Eddie Alvarez is eyeing fights that capture the attention of fans. Alvarez is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, who is looking...
James Vick

James Vick Admits Lack of Recognition Has Been ‘Really Annoying’

0
James Vick is still discontent with being unknown despite the fact that he's 6-1 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Vick will compete inside the...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones Responds to Daniel Cormier’s Comments on Fans Relating to Him

0
Jon Jones caught wind of Daniel Cormier's theory as to why fans relate to him. Cormier recently said that fans have sympathy for "Bones'" past...
Mauro Ranallo

Mauro Ranallo Explains His Disdain For Jerry Millen, Calls Him a ‘Piece of Sh*t’

0
Don't expect Mauro Ranallo and Jerry Millen to exchange Christmas cards later this year. Ranallo recently returned to mixed martial arts (MMA) commentary for Rizin...
Chael Sonnen

Bellator 180: Chael Sonnen Pens Poem for Wanderlei Silva

0
Chael Sonnen loves to try and get inside the head of his opponent. For Wanderlei Silva, the games started years ago and continued through their...
Luke Rockhold July 8

Luke Rockhold: Without Contenders, UFC has ‘No (Expletive) Division’

0
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold spoke his mind during an appearance on The MMA Hour Monday. And it was feisty. Rockhold, who is currently...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort Training at Montreal’s TriStar Gym for Final UFC Fight

0
Heading into the final fight of his MMA career, Vitor Belfort has moved camps. MMA Fighting confirmed the news after TriStar's Alex Garcia posted...
UFC 211 Embeddedvideo

UFC 211 Embedded (Ep. 1): ‘I Got Some F*cking Awesome Sh*t’

0
The first episode of UFC 211 Embedded is here. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets episode one started. She enjoys a...
Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Claims He’s Off The UFC 212 Card

0
If Anderson Silva is to be believed, he is off the UFC 212 card. Silva was originally set to take on Kelvin Gastelum inside the Jeunesse...