Ilima-Lei Macfarlane on Anastasia Yankova’s Hype Train: ‘That’s Bullsh*t’

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane isn’t riding on the Anastasia Yankova hype train.

Macfarlane is coming off a first-round submission finish over Jessica Middleton at Bellator 178. The win improved Macfarlane’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 6-0. Of those six victories, she has earned four finishes.

Yankova is another undefeated women’s flyweight prospect in Bellator. Her record stands at 5-0 and has three finishes. Her last bout was at Bellator 176, where she defeated Elina Kallionidou via unanimous decision.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Macfarlane says she doesn’t get the hype surrounding Yankova: