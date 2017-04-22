Ilima-Lei Macfarlane on Bellator 178 Win: ‘I Did Everything That I Needed to do’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane remains unbeaten in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Macfarlane took on Jessica Middleton last night (April 21) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on the main card of Bellator 178. Macfarlane improved her record to 6-0. Middleton falls to 2-1 after being submitted in the opening frame.

“The Ilimanator” talked about her win after the bout and had a message for the women’s flyweight division:

“I went in there and did everything that I wanted to do. I did everything that I needed to do and as I said in the cage, I really wanted to make a statement that this is my division. If they’re going to crown a champion, I want to be number one up there.”

