Ilima-Lei Macfarlane on Bellator 178 Win: ‘I Did Everything That I Needed to do’

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane remains unbeaten in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Macfarlane took on Jessica Middleton last night (April 21) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on the main card of Bellator 178. Macfarlane improved her record to 6-0. Middleton falls to 2-1 after being submitted in the opening frame.

“The Ilimanator” talked about her win after the bout and had a message for the women’s flyweight division: