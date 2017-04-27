Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Says Bout With Valerie Letourneau Would be ‘Legit’

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is ready for the cream of the crop, and feels Valerie Letourneau could give her the competition she wants.
Since making her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut, Macfarlane’s record has been perfect. She’s won all six of her bouts and has three submission wins along with a 10-second knockout. In her last outing, Macfarlane submitted Jessica Middleton in the first round at Bellator 178.
Letourneau is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title challenger. Her last bout was a split decision loss to Viviane Pereira. “Trouble” was released from the UFC, but is now signed with Bellator. She will compete in the woman’s flyweight division.
Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Macfarlane said she’d welcome a bout with a skilled veteran such as Letourneau:
“I think that as far as the women’s division, besides Anastasia, they’re going to have to bring in a veteran. Or even, I know Colleen (Schneider) has been making noise about getting a title shot, but she also hasn’t (made weight) yet, so I don’t know what’s going to happen. (In regards to potentially fighting Letourneau) That would be great. Valerie’s a great fighter. She was in the UFC. I think that would be legit – that would be a legit match-up.”