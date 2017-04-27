Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Says Bout With Valerie Letourneau Would be ‘Legit’

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is ready for the cream of the crop, and feels Valerie Letourneau could give her the competition she wants.

Since making her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut, Macfarlane’s record has been perfect. She’s won all six of her bouts and has three submission wins along with a 10-second knockout. In her last outing, Macfarlane submitted Jessica Middleton in the first round at Bellator 178.

Letourneau is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title challenger. Her last bout was a split decision loss to Viviane Pereira. “Trouble” was released from the UFC, but is now signed with Bellator. She will compete in the woman’s flyweight division.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Macfarlane said she’d welcome a bout with a skilled veteran such as Letourneau: