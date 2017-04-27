Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Says Bout With Valerie Letourneau Would be ‘Legit’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is ready for the cream of the crop, and feels Valerie Letourneau could give her the competition she wants.

Since making her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut, Macfarlane’s record has been perfect. She’s won all six of her bouts and has three submission wins along with a 10-second knockout. In her last outing, Macfarlane submitted Jessica Middleton in the first round at Bellator 178.

Letourneau is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title challenger. Her last bout was a split decision loss to Viviane Pereira. “Trouble” was released from the UFC, but is now signed with Bellator. She will compete in the woman’s flyweight division.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Macfarlane said she’d welcome a bout with a skilled veteran such as Letourneau:

“I think that as far as the women’s division, besides Anastasia, they’re going to have to bring in a veteran. Or even, I know Colleen (Schneider) has been making noise about getting a title shot, but she also hasn’t (made weight) yet, so I don’t know what’s going to happen. (In regards to potentially fighting Letourneau) That would be great. Valerie’s a great fighter. She was in the UFC. I think that would be legit – that would be a legit match-up.”

Latest MMA News

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Says Bout With Valerie Letourneau Would be ‘Legit’

0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is ready for the cream of the crop, and feels Valerie Letourneau could give her the competition she wants. Since making her professional...
Marcos Galvao

Marcos Galvao’s Savings Stolen in New York While on Vacation in Brazil

0
Marcos Galvao is having a rough spring. The former Bellator bantamweight champion is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Emmanuel Sanchez, but he's got...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor: ‘Understanding One Style of Fighting is Simply Not Enough’

0
It's obvious that Conor McGregor prefers to utilize all of his weapons when it comes to fighting. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder...
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw on Urijah Faber: ‘He Paved The Way For us’

0
Despite some lingering issues, T.J. Dillashaw still respects what Urijah Faber has done for the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). Dillashaw, who is a...
Conor McGregor Nate Diaz

Quote: Nate Diaz Has to Get Conor McGregor Excited to Get Back in There

0
If we are to see the rubber match between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, something has to get "Notorious" excited to make the trilogy...
Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes Says he Wasn’t Surprised Demetrious Johnson Submitted Wilson Reis

0
Demetrious Johnson's submission victory over Wilson Reis didn't catch Bibiano Fernandes off guard. Fernandes, who is the reigning ONE bantamweight champion, trains with Johnson. He...
Ovince Saint Preux

Ovince Saint Preux: ‘I’ve Got to Make Sure I’m Mentally in Tune to Everything’

0
Ovince Saint Preux understands that the mental aspect of fighting is crucial. A fighter can have all the skills in the world, but it may...
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos Says UFC Fight Night 111 Bout ‘Feels Like a Fresh Start’

0
Rafael dos Anjos is ready for what he believes is a "fresh start." The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is moving up...
Diego Sanchez

Diego Sanchez to Those Asking For His Retirement: ‘Just Shut Your Mouths’

0
Diego Sanchez has sent a clear message to his naysayers. Sanchez is coming off a knockout loss at the hands of Al Iaquinta this past...
video

Jon Jones or Georges St-Pierre: Who had Better Championship Run?

0
Daniel Cormier, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, and former title challenger Kenny Florian were presented with an interesting question Wednesday night during "UFC...