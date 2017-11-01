Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Says Preparation For Title Bout Has Been Smooth Sailing

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is ready for her chance to make history.

This Friday night (Nov. 3), Macfarlane will take on Emily Ducote for the inaugural Bellator women’s flyweight title. The action takes place inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. It’ll serve as Bellator 186’s co-main event.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Macfarlane said the jitters going into her title fight have gone away:

“Freak-outs always happen. It’s moreso the weight cut, when you’re low on calories and low on water intake and everything. But so far, I think I’ve managed it pretty well. I haven’t had crazy freak-outs. (It was) very smooth sailing these past couple weeks. My camp was really good – I had a solid camp. We prepared really well for the rematch. Everything was good. My weight was good. It was just a matter of managing the weight.”