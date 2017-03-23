UFC Oklahoma City: Ilir Latifi vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Booked

Jay Anderson
A light heavyweight showdown between the legendary Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Sweden’s Ilir Latifi has been booked for UFC Fight Night 112 in June. The event will take place in Oklahoma City, OK June 25, 2017 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. The UFC announced the bout today, a day after announcing the event, which also features B.J. Penn taking on Dennis Siver.

“Little Nog” (22–8) will be making his return to action following a loss to Ryan Bader last November at UFC Fight Night 100. The legendary Brazilian is just 1-3 in his last four fights dating back to 2014, and will be looking to get back on track at age 40.

Latifi (12–5 (1)), meanwhile, is also coming off a loss to Bader suffered at UFC Fight Night 93 in September. Prior to that, “The Sledgehammer” had won three straight over Hans Stringer, Sean O’Connell, and Gian Villante.

With the addition of Nogueira vs. Latifi, UFC Fight Night 112 currently features the following bouts:

B.J. Penn vs. Dennis Siver
Tim Boestch vs. Johny Hendricks
Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish
Ilir Latifi vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
Josh Stansbury vs. Jeremy Kimball

