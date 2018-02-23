Ilir Latifi Eyes Top Five Spot if he Beats Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Orlando

Ilir Latifi has his sights set on major accomplishments in 2018.

Latifi likes to stay active, but he made it a point to try to preserve the life of his fighting career for as long as he can. He took a full year to recover from his knockout loss to Ryan Bader. It paid off as he earned a unanimous decision win over Tyson Pedro.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 24), Latifi will do battle with Ovince Saint Preux. Latifi explained to Bloody Elbow why taking some time off is just what the doctor ordered:

“Usually I fight pretty often. Before that I did three or four fights every year. Everything depends on how your body is feeling. If you have injuries or if you need time to heal. You have to listen to your body if you want to have a long and successful career.”

Climbing The Ladder

Latifi said he believes a win over “OSP” will put him in the top five light heavyweight rankings. Before he gets ahead of himself, he knows what he’s dealing with.

“OSP’s been around a while. He’s fought all the best guys. He’s very experienced as a fighter. He comes into fights and brings it all. So it’s a great opportunity and a great challenge. I’m looking forward to it.”

