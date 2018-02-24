Ilir Latifi Sleeps Ovince Saint Preux With Standing Guillotine

Round 1:

Some leg kicks from Latifi early on and neither man is throwing heavy offense. A high kick from Latifi is blocked. OSP is blocking strikes from Latifi while he throws leg kicks. Latifi is able to land a straight left but OSP continues to move well. An overhand from Latifi drops OSp, he stumbles back up and is rocked by another hook. Latifi hooks a standing Guillotine and OSP passes out. That’s it.

Official Result: Ilir Latifi def. Ovince Saint Preux via R1 submission (Standing Guillotine, 3:48)