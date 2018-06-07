“I’m looking for people to hate me” – Colby Covington

The UFC 225 open workouts took place tonight at the Chicago Theatre in downtown Chicago, IL. Welterweight bad boy and title contender Colby Covington took the stage to roar of boo’s. A surprise to no one. Covington has embraced, and maybe embellished, his bad boy persona over the last couple years.

In the scrum Colby talks about when he decided to just “be himself”, how he defines “the line”, why he deserves to be in the position that he is in, and his thoughts on being on the same card as CM Punk.

Make sure to listen until the end to hear the Chicago crowd tell Colby how they really feel.