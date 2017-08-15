‘I’m Scared to Fight Everyone” Says Georges St-Pierre

Returning UFC legend Georges St-Pierre responded to fans who claim he is scared of welterweight champion Tyron Woodley

According to GSP, he is scared of everyone – he just fights regardless.

St-Pierre is set to return to the promotion which made him a legend. Despite fans waiting longer than initially anticipated, “GSP” makes his return against UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 217 in November.

The Canadian welterweight legend spoke to Ariel Helwani on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour. Among the topics discussed by Helwani and St-Pierre was the criticism “Rush” had faced as a result of his fight with Bisping, and more so, fans’ claims that he was “scared” of Woodley (h/t BJPenn.com):

“I feel a little bit for the guy even though he has not been very nice to me because everybody wants money. They all want the money fight. He wants me to turn my eyes towards him but for my point of view, I’m not scared of Tyron Woodley. It’s more, there is more to gain fighting Michael Bisping than Tyron Woodley for me right now. Maybe after if I fight Bisping and UFC want me, maybe I fight Woodley. But as it is now, they want me to fight Whittaker.

“So, I’m not scared. Scared is make me laugh when people say I’m scared. I’m scared actually to fight everyone. I’m always scared when I’m about to fight but even though I’m scared I’m still gonna bite on my mouthpiece and do the walk. I don’t care about my feelings. I just do it regardless. But, it’s just – I feel a little bit for the guy. He did a great job, I believe. Even though the fight was a little bit boring sometimes because I think he should have gone a little bit more in offense trying to hurt Demian more and do it. But, Demian should have tried more from his point of view to do more. So, it’s hard to put the blame on Tyron. You have to put the blame on both guys, not just Tyron. I think he did a great job.”