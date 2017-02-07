Mike Jackson to CM Punk: Fight Me & Let’s See Who The Real ‘Can’ Is

Mike Jackson is eyeing one more fight inside the Octagon against a big name.

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion CM Punk is no stranger to the bright lights. After working his way from indie promotions to Ring of Honor, Punk made his way to the WWE. It wasn’t a smooth ride and he left the company on bad terms.

Be that as it may, Punk maintained quite a following. In late 2014, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that Punk was now part of the UFC roster. While his fans were supportive of the news, many fans of mixed martial arts (MMA) scoffed at the signing.

Punk’s debut in the UFC went the way many expected it to. He was submitted in the first round by Mickey Gall. To his credit, Punk did last longer than Mike Jackson did.

Before Gall fought Punk, he had to earn the match-up. Standing in his way was Jackson, who is an MMA journalist and photographer. Gall submitted Jackson in 45 seconds.

Punk has expressed his desire to fight again. UFC President Dana White isn’t exactly enamored with that idea. Jackson believes he has the solution.

“The Truth” understands how much of a draw Punk is. Despite not having much experience in combat sports, Jackson thinks a bout between himself and Punk would serve the UFC well. He told MMAJunkie.com that he’s issuing the challenge to Punk:

“You’re trying to make money, and that’s really the only reason we’re bringing this guy in in the first place, and it seems what’s best would be to allow me to fight him. Let’s see who the real can is here, and let’s make some money doing it.”

Jackson’s professional MMA record matches Punk’s at 0-1. Jackson had an amateur fight back in Sept. 2009 against Nick Felder. He lost the fight by unanimous decision.