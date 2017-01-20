Injury Forces Sheldon Westcott off UFC Fight Night Event in Houston

The UFC Fight Night event set for Feb. 4 in Houston, Texas is undergoing another change. Yesterday it was revealed that Abel Trujillo and James Vick would do battle after their initial opponents were both pulled due to injury. Now the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is in search of a new opponent for Alex Morono.

MMAJunkie.com confirmed that Sheldon Westcott was removed from the card after suffering an injury. The first two professional bouts for Westcott inside the Octagon didn’t go so well. He was TKO’d at The Ultimate Fighter: Nations finals by Elias Theodorou in the second stanza. He then moved back down to welterweight and lost a unanimous decision to Pawel Pawlak.

Westcott most likely saved his job with a TKO win over Edgar Garcia in the first round at UFC 195. It was his eighth stoppage and third knockout win. The Canadian 170-pounder will have to wait a little longer before going for his second straight win.

Since getting stopped by Diego Henrique da Silva back in June 2014, Morono has been on a tear. “The Great White” is on a seven-fight winning streak. He made his UFC debut at UFC 195 against Kyle Noke. Morono took the fight by split decision. He followed that up with a unanimous decision win over James Moontasri.

Headlining next month’s UFC Fight Night card will be the returning “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung taking on Dennis Bermudez. The co-main event will be a women’s strawweights clash. Rising 115-pounder Alexa Grasso will be tested in her second UFC bout against Felice Herrig.

After turning down a strawweight title bout against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade will be facing Invicta FC 115-pound champion Angela Hill. A light heavyweight bout between former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux and the “Prince of Cieszyn” Jan Blachowicz will also be on the card.