“Innocent Until Proven Guilty” Frank Mir Could Exit UFC for Bellator

Frank Mir is a former heavyweight champion who first fought under the UFC banner in 2001, but sees his future outside of the promotion

Mir is currently eleven months into a two-year suspension for banned substances. Once that time is served, however, Mir looks like he will be waving goodbye to the UFC. The man who last fought in 2016’s KO defeat to Mark Hunt recently spoke to MMAjunkie to confirm that his eyes are on prizes outside of the world’s premier MMA promotion:

“I think that Bellator and WSOF – Bellator, especially, I think the fact that they have those open contracts to where they allow their guys to fight as long as you’re not a champ and be able to compete in other areas,” Mir said. “I think that’s a great thing, because the UFC really wants to lock people down and not let you fight, which, if you need to make a name for yourself and you want to be out there, I guess is a sacrifice you have to make. “But I think it hurts you as martial artist and that’s what I want to be, a good martial artists. I want to be able to compete in other things. I have a very strong interest in doing kickboxing matches, because I want to test stand-up in just a stand-up round, where taking the shot and putting the fight on the ground is not an option. I think that would really test my skills and ability, and make me have to rise to become a better martial artist.”

Mir states that he has not had a response to his request to be released from his contract, but states that at worst case scenario, he will see his current deal out before moving on: