Inside the Octagon Breaks Down Demetrious Johnson-Ray Borg at UFC 216

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC 216 co-main event between flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger Ray Borg, hear from Dan Hardy and John Gooden as they bring the fight “Inside the Octagon.”

Hardy, a former title contender in the welterweight division, and Gooden cover all the key pieces to the five-round fight including what Borg needs to do to upset Johnson and keep him from setting a new UFC record for consecutive title defenses.

Johnson, the only man to hold the UFC’s 125-pound belt, is seeking a 12th successful defense, which would break the tie he currently holds with Anderson Silva.