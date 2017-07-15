Instant Replay: Derek Campos-Brandon Girtz 3 from Bellator 181

By
Dana Becker
-

Bellator is getting the hang of this social media/networking thing.

The promotion posted a complete fight replay from Friday night’s Bellator 181 main event between Derek Campos and Brandon Girtz hours after the conclusion.

Campos earned a victory, taking a 2-1 series lead in their rivalry, after doctor’s stopped the contest due to a cut following the second round on Girtz.

It’s possible that performance, coupled with his recent wins, could vault Campos into a match with newly-crowned lightweight champion Brent Primus if Michael Chandler is sidelined for an extended period of time.

