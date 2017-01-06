Invicta FC 21 Main Event Will Crown Interim Featherweight Champion

The main event for Invicta FC 21 between Megan Anderson and Charmaine Tweet will ow be for the interim featherweight title, the promotion confirmed on Friday.

Set for January 14 from the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, the entire card streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

Anderson (7-2) was recently named Invicta FC “Fighter of the Year” by the fans after scoring wins over Peggy Morgan and Amanda Bell. She has won three consecutive fights.

Tweet (9-5) previously challenged for the featherweight title, falling to Cris “Cyborg” Justino. She has also won three in a row.

Justino remains the Invicta FC featherweight champion but has been competing in the UFC and recently fell under the watchful eye of USADA for a banned substance use.

Also announced by the promotion was a change to the co-main event, as DeAnna Bennett is out and Kali Robbins will now face Jodie Esquibel.