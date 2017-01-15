Invicta FC 21 Results: Megan Anderson Crowned Interim Champion

Invicta FC 21 took place last night (Jan. 14) inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City. UFC Fight Pass aired the card live. The main event featured an interim featherweight title bout between Megan Anderson (8-2) and Charmaine Tweet (9-6).

Anderson’s vicious onslaught of strikes proved to be too much for Tweet. A barrage of offense from the Australian was enough to force Tweet to cover her face and turn her back before the fight was stopped in the second round. Anderson was awarded the 145-pound interim title.

When Anderson was given time to speak on her win, she made the most of her opportunity by sending a message to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White and the UFC women’s featherweight division:

“Dana White, you tell Holly or Germaine to keep my belt warm, because I’m f*cking coming for it.”

Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will compete for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY. That event will take place inside the Barclays Center on Feb. 11.

Also featured on the Invicta FC 21 card was a bantamweight bout between Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) and Pannie Kianzad (8-2). The fight got to the ground quickly and once it did, Kianzad had no answer for her opponent. Pa’aluhi locked in the rear-naked choke to earn the submission win.

Leah Letson (4-1) pulled off a stunning victory over former UFC fighter Elizabeth Phillips (5-5). She knocked out Phillips with a head kick in the first round.

Here are the results:

Megan Anderson def. Charmaine Tweet via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:05

Raquel Pa’aluhi def. Pannie Kianzad via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:40

Leah Letson def. Elizabeth Phillips via knockout (high kick) – Round 1, 1:18

Aspen Ladd def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Andrea Lee def. Jenny Liou via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:14

Amy Montenegro def. Celine Haga via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Christine Ferea def. Rachael Ostovich via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 1:29