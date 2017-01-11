Invicta FC 21 This Saturday Night, Video Preview of Main Event

The ladies of Invicta FC take the stage this Saturday night with Invicta FC 21. The event streams live on UFC Fight Pass from Kansas City and features a main event for the interim featherweight championship.

With the status of current titleholder Cris “Cyborg” Justino in limbo, Invicta FC officials have put the interim belt on the line between Megan Anderson (7-2) and Charmaine Tweet (9-5).

The card also features Pannie Kianzad and Raquel Pa’aluhi, Jodie Esquibel and Kali Robbins and Andrea Lee vs. Jenny Liou.