Invicta FC 21 Weigh-In Results: Anderson, Tweet Official for Interim Championship

Megan Anderson and Charmaine Tweet had no trouble making weight Friday, as the two will now square off Saturday night in the main event of Invicta FC 21 for the interim featherweight title.

Anderson hit the scale at 144.5 pounds, while Tweet was a pound lighter at 143. Current division champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s status is up in the air after she tested positive for a banned substance.

Invicta FC 21 also features Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi and Jodie Esquibel vs. Kali Robbins from the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City. The entire card streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

Weigh-in results are below: