Invicta FC 22 Highlights – Tonya Evinger Sets the Record Straight

Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger scoring a second-round submission over Yana Kunitskaya following a controversial first fight.

Evinger pushed her way to victory over Kunitskaya by way of rear-naked choke in the second round of the main event of Saturday’s Invicta FC 22 event.

Evinger had successfully appealed a controversial decision in their first fight when the champion was judged to tap out to a Kunitskaya armbar, with the Missouri Office of Athletics overturning the decision due to a referee error.

The night’s co-feature at Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City also saw Invicta strawweight champion Livia Renata Souza beat current atom weight title holder Ayaka Hamasaki.

Check out the full highlights video, above.

