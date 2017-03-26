Invicta FC 22 Highlights – Tonya Evinger Sets the Record Straight

Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger scoring a second-round submission over Yana Kunitskaya following a controversial first fight.

Evinger pushed her way to victory over Kunitskaya by way of rear-naked choke in the second round of the main event of Saturday’s Invicta FC 22 event.

Evinger had successfully appealed a controversial decision in their first fight when the champion was judged to tap out to a Kunitskaya armbar, with the Missouri Office of Athletics overturning the decision due to a referee error.

The night’s co-feature at Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City also saw Invicta strawweight champion Livia Renata Souza beat current atom weight title holder Ayaka Hamasaki.

