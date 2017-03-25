Invicta FC 22: All Angles – Media Day (Video)

The UFC’s latest video release takes you behind the scenes of the Invicta FC 22 media day which will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass tonight at 8 pm ET/5 PT.

Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 will be headlined by Tonya Evinger vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a much-anticipated rematch. Their first fight ended in controversial fashion at Invicta FC 20, prior to being overturned to a no contest.

The co-main event sees Invicta atom weight champion Ayaka Hamasaki graduate to strawweight against former champion Livia Renata Souza. Jinh Yu Frey and Janaisa Morandin was set to also take place but was canceled on Thursday when Morandin failed to make weight.

Watch the full Invicta FC 22: All Angles – Media Day, above.