Invicta FC 22 Results: Tonya Evinger Chokes Yana Kunitskaya in Title Rematch

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tonya Evinger
Image Credit: Invicta FC

Tonya Evinger left no doubt in her rematch with Yana Kunitskaya.

Invicta FC 22 took place on Saturday night (March 25) inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. Evinger took on Kunitskaya in the main event. While their first encounter ended in controversy and the fight result was eventually ruled a no contest, Evinger took matters into her own hands this time.

“Triple Threat” earned a second-round submission victory to retain her Invicta FC bantamweight championship. It was the seventh submission win in Evinger’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

In the co-main event, former strawweight title holder Livia Renata Souza battled Ayaka Hamasaki. The former champion made short work of her opponent, securing a first-round TKO win. This is Souza’s ninth career finish.

You can see the Invicta FC 22 results below:

Bantamweight: Tonya Evinger def. Yana Kunitskaya via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:32

Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza def. Ayaka Hamasaki via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:41

Strawweight: Jodie Esquibel def. DeAnna Bennett via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Atomweight: Ashley Cummins def. Amber Brown via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Strawweight: Sunna Davidsdottir def. Mallory Martin via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Strawweight: Miranda Maverick def. Kal Holiday via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 3:01

Featherweight: Felicia Spencer def. Madison McElhaney via unanimous decison (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

LATEST NEWS

Joe Lauzon

Joe Lauzon Believes Watching Film on Stevie Ray Will be ‘Monotonous’

0
Joe Lauzon's next few trips to the film room may not exactly be enthralling. Lauzon is set to battle Stevie Ray inside the Bridgestone Arena...
Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson on Potential Bout With Stephen Thompson: ‘It’s an Exciting Fight’

0
Gunnar Nelson is open to sharing the Octagon with Stephen Thompson. "Wonderboy" failed to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title in two fights...
Tonya Evinger

Invicta FC 22 Results: Tonya Evinger Chokes Yana Kunitskaya in Title Rematch

0
Tonya Evinger left no doubt in her rematch with Yana Kunitskaya. Invicta FC 22 took place on Saturday night (March 25) inside the Scottish Rite...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta: ‘You Can’t Get Suckered Into That Diego Sanchez Wild Nonsense Fight’

0
If you're expecting Al Iaquinta to brawl with Diego Sanchez, you may be disappointed. Iaquinta is set to compete in a professional mixed martial arts...
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic on UFC 211 Title Defense: ‘I’m Gonna go Out There Swinging’

0
Stipe Miocic is set to make his second Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title defense. Miocic will meet former UFC heavyweight title holder Junior dos...