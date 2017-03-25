Invicta FC 22 Results: Tonya Evinger Chokes Yana Kunitskaya in Title Rematch

Tonya Evinger left no doubt in her rematch with Yana Kunitskaya.

Invicta FC 22 took place on Saturday night (March 25) inside the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. Evinger took on Kunitskaya in the main event. While their first encounter ended in controversy and the fight result was eventually ruled a no contest, Evinger took matters into her own hands this time.

“Triple Threat” earned a second-round submission victory to retain her Invicta FC bantamweight championship. It was the seventh submission win in Evinger’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

In the co-main event, former strawweight title holder Livia Renata Souza battled Ayaka Hamasaki. The former champion made short work of her opponent, securing a first-round TKO win. This is Souza’s ninth career finish.

You can see the Invicta FC 22 results below:

Bantamweight: Tonya Evinger def. Yana Kunitskaya via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:32

Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza def. Ayaka Hamasaki via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:41

Strawweight: Jodie Esquibel def. DeAnna Bennett via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Atomweight: Ashley Cummins def. Amber Brown via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Strawweight: Sunna Davidsdottir def. Mallory Martin via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Strawweight: Miranda Maverick def. Kal Holiday via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 3:01

Featherweight: Felicia Spencer def. Madison McElhaney via unanimous decison (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)