Invicta FC 22 : Tonya Evinger Backstage Interview

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Laura Sanko caught up with Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger following her victory over Yuna Kunitskaya at Invicta FC 22’s headline rematch.

Following the controversy surrounding their first fight when Kunitskaya got the win via armbar in November, Evinger set things straight. When the decision was overturned following an appeal made by Evinger Missouri Office of Athletics, the rematch was surrounded in suspense.

It took Evinger 4 minutes and 32 seconds of the second round to submit Kunitskaya. The champ won by way of rear-naked choke in the main event at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo.

 

Evinger was pleased with the win, but stated that she didn’t feel at her best:

“To be honest, I didn’t feel good that whole fight. I felt really slow and sluggish. Bad performance,” Evinger said. “She was stronger than I thought. I just wish I’d finished her earlier and done it in more devastating fashion.”

LATEST NEWS

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Sees Maia as Future Champion at 170, Not Ruling Out Welterweight Return

0
Georges St-Pierre believes that Demian Maia is "in his prime", and will inevitably become champion at 170 pounds in the future. St-Pierre will square off...
video

Jose Aldo on Conor McGregor: “F–k Him”, Mayweather Fight Doesn’t Happen

0
Jose Aldo breaks down his reasons for why he does not see the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight ever happening. Aldo lost a featherweight...
video

Invicta FC 22 Highlights – Tonya Evinger Sets the Record Straight

0
Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger scoring a second-round submission over Yana Kunitskaya following a controversial first fight. Evinger pushed her way to victory over...

“Rampage” Jackson Says His Biggest Regret Is Getting Into MMA

0
Quinton "Rampage" Jackson claims that his decision to pursue a career in MMA may have been the wrong choice after all. "Rampage" is one of...
video

Invicta FC 22 : Tonya Evinger Backstage Interview

0
Laura Sanko caught up with Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger following her victory over Yuna Kunitskaya at Invicta FC 22's headline rematch. Following...