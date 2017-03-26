Invicta FC 22 : Tonya Evinger Backstage Interview

Laura Sanko caught up with Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger following her victory over Yuna Kunitskaya at Invicta FC 22’s headline rematch.

Following the controversy surrounding their first fight when Kunitskaya got the win via armbar in November, Evinger set things straight. When the decision was overturned following an appeal made by Evinger Missouri Office of Athletics, the rematch was surrounded in suspense.

It took Evinger 4 minutes and 32 seconds of the second round to submit Kunitskaya. The champ won by way of rear-naked choke in the main event at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo.

Evinger was pleased with the win, but stated that she didn’t feel at her best: